YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – One person was taken to a hospital following a shooting in York City.

According to a York County 911 dispatcher, the shooting happened around 3:45 p.m. on West Princess Street near Belvedere Avenue.

No additional information regarding the victim’s condition or suspects has been made available at this time.

