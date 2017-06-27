Woman wanted for pulling knife during perfume theft

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for a woman accused of pulling a knife on a store employee who caught her shoplifting.

East Lampeter Township police said 43-year-old Tammy Wooley on June 8 concealed bottles of perfume and attempted to leave the Target store on Covered Bridge Drive without paying.

When the employee tried to detain her, police said Wooley pulled the knife and fled in a gold Chevrolet.

Wooley, who has a last known address in Leola, is charged with a felony count of robbery.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Det. Edgell at 717-291-4676.

