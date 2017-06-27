Wolf health secretary takes job with health giant Geisinger

DANVILLE, Pa. (AP) – Gov. Tom Wolf’s health secretary is taking a new administrative job with central Pennsylvania health giant Geisinger.

The Danville-based company, which has some 30,000 employees, said Tuesday that Karen Murphy will start in September as executive vice president, chief innovation officer and founding director of an innovation institute.

She’s previously been director of an initiative at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and president of Moses Taylor Health Care System in Scranton.

Murphy holds a doctorate from Temple University’s business school and a diploma in nursing from Scranton State Hospital School of Nursing, among other degrees.

Wolf says Murphy played a key role in the administration’s efforts to combat the opioid epidemic.

Her last day with the state will be this Friday.