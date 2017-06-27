Wolf health secretary takes job with health giant Geisinger

The Associated Press Published: Updated:

DANVILLE, Pa. (AP) – Gov. Tom Wolf’s health secretary is taking a new administrative job with central Pennsylvania health giant Geisinger.

The Danville-based company, which has some 30,000 employees, said Tuesday that Karen Murphy will start in September as executive vice president, chief innovation officer and founding director of an innovation institute.

She’s previously been director of an initiative at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and president of Moses Taylor Health Care System in Scranton.

Murphy holds a doctorate from Temple University’s business school and a diploma in nursing from Scranton State Hospital School of Nursing, among other degrees.

Wolf says Murphy played a key role in the administration’s efforts to combat the opioid epidemic.

Her last day with the state will be this Friday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s