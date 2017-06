Where to watch July 4 fireworks

Celebrate the Fourth of July by watching one of the many fireworks shows across central Pennsylvania.

CARLISLE

Carlisle Fairgrounds

Sunday, July 2 at 9:30 p.m.

CARROLL VALLEY

Liberty Mountain

Tuesday, July 4 at 10 p.m.

CHAMBERSBURG

Municipal Park

Tuesday, July 4 at dusk

EAST PETERSBURG

Community Park

Saturday, July 1 at 10:30 p.m.

ELIZABETHTOWN

Star Barn Complex

Tuesday, July 4 at 9:15 p.m.

EPHRATA

Lincoln Heights Outdoor Recreation Center Area

Tuesday, July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

GETTYSBURG

Gettysburg College

Tuesday, July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

HANOVER

Wilson Avenue behind Lowe’s and Sonic

Tuesday, July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

HARRISBURG

City Island

Tuesday, July 4 after Harrisburg Senators fireworks at approximately 9:15 p.m.

HERSHEY

Hersheypark

Tuesday, July 4 at 10:15 p.m.

JACOBUS

Community Park

Tuesday, July 4 at dusk

LANCASTER

Duke Street Parking Garage

Friday, July 30 at 10 p.m.

LANCASTER

Rockvale Outlets

Saturday, July 1 at dusk

LANCASTER

Long’s Park

Sunday, July 2 during U.S. Army Band concert (Concert begins at 7:30 p.m.)

LEBANON

Coleman Memorial Park

Tuesday, July 4 at dusk

LEWISBERRY

Grace Baptist Church

Saturday, July 1 at 9:15 p.m.

LINGLESTOWN / LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP

Koon’s Park

Monday, July 3 at 9:30 p.m.

LITITZ

Lititz Springs Park

Tuesday, July 4 at 10:10 p.m.

LONDONDERRY TOWNSHIP / MIDDLETOWN

Sunset Park

Saturday, July 1 at 9:30 p.m.

MECHANICSBURG

Williams Grove Speedway

Friday, July 7 at dusk

MILLERSBURG

Riverfront Park

Monday, July 3 at 9:30 p.m.

MOUNTVILLE

Froelich Park

Saturday, July 1 at dusk

NEW BLOOMFIELD

Fireman’s carnival

Tuesday, July 4 at 11 p.m.

NEW FREEDOM

Lions Club carnival

Monday, July 3 at 11:59 p.m.

Kiddie fireworks on Thursday, July 6 at approx. 9:15 p.m.

NEW HOLLAND

Community Park

Tuesday, July 4 after concert

NEWVILLE

Newville Fairgrounds

Friday, July 7 at 10 p.m.

QUARRYVILLE

Buck Motorsports Park

Saturday, July 1 at dusk

RED LION

Red Lion Area High School’s Horn Field

Monday, July 3, at 9 p.m.

SHIPPENSBURG

Memorial Park

Tuesday, July 4 at dusk

SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP

Township Park

Sunday, July 2 following scheduled musical performance

STEWARTSTOWN

Hopewell Area Fairgrounds

Saturday, July 1 at dusk

WAYNESBORO

Across from Waynesboro Hospital

Tuesday, July 4 at dusk

WRIGHTSVILLE

Front and Walnut streets

Tuesday, July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

YORK

PeoplesBank Park

Tuesday, July 4 at 9:30 p.m.