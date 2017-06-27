Trio accused of robbing pizza delivery driver

HARRSIBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Susquehanna Township Police Department has announced arrests made last week after a pizza delivery driver was robbed.

Police were called late Thursday night to the 1500 block of High Pointe Drive for a reported robbery.

A Domino’s Pizza employee told police he was robbed by three men as he attempted to make a delivery. He was struck in the face and forced to the ground.

The victim reported to police that the suspects placed an object on the back of his neck, which they stated was a gun.

The employee’s cash and food was stolen.

According to investigators, three suspects ordered food online and provided false information, luring the victim to the area to rob him.

Sterling McIntyre, 20, was arrested and charged with robbery and simple assault.

Police also arrested 18-year-old Andre Smith and 20-year-old Basil Webb. Both of them were charged with robbery.

