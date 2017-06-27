Sinkhole Sorrows: Neighbors frustrated a different sinkhole might get fixed first

PALMYRA, Pa.(WHTM) – Palmyra residents are frustrated the borough council has not fully resolved a sinkhole issue from four years ago but is willing to move forward on fixing another sinkhole that opened within the last month.

The sinkhole on Cherry Street opened in 2013. Neighbors there say the demolished land that once held three houses is an inconvenient eyesore that they want fixed.

Neighborhood resident for “I would like to see the borough prioritize and fix this project and all the storm water management problems in the borough, before they deal with the fire hall,” resident of 26 years, Kenneth Medina, said.

Medina said the construction site in his neighborhood is diminishing property values and causing concerns about gas lines, water lines and mildew.

The Palmyra Fire chief told ABC27 a sinkhole opened at the department’s new facility last month and repairs will begin at the end of this week or early next week.

Residents aren’t happy.

“We can’t park, can’t have people visit, can’t enjoy the sanctity of our own home,” Medina said. “They’ve re-prioritized our tax dollars to suit needs of the community, but safety and concern for this neighborhood has been outright dismissed.”

Other neighbors ABC27 spoke with agree.

“It does frustrate me when all these people have lived here for how long and that one just opened and it’s already getting fixed,” Leah Hoover, who lives near the sinkhole, said.

Neighbors say it’s not that the borough hasn’t tried.

“They we’re working on it and all the sudden [it seems to me as though] they just stopped working on it,” Hoover said.

Medina said their frustration is that the council is taking on another problem, when this one hasn’t been completely fixed.

“The borough has stated publicly it’s all fixed, good to go on grants and Cherry Street, and as the public can plainly see, it’s not complete,” Media said.

ABC27 reached out to the borough Tuesday morning, but did not hear back.

Medina says the neighborhood would like to solve this issue with the borough in a cordial manner, however, he is working on drafting a lawsuit in case that is not possible.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.