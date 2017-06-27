Safe and silver stolen in Adams county

By Published:

HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) – State police in Gettysburg are looking for suspects who muscled a safe out of an Adams County home.

Police say someone broke into the home in the 2300 block of Carlisle Pike in Berwick Township sometime Sunday or Monday.  According to a PSP report, the suspects removed a safe containing $20,000 in silver coins.

Anyone with information can contact the state police barracks at (717) 334-8111.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s