Safe and silver stolen in Adams county

HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) – State police in Gettysburg are looking for suspects who muscled a safe out of an Adams County home.

Police say someone broke into the home in the 2300 block of Carlisle Pike in Berwick Township sometime Sunday or Monday. According to a PSP report, the suspects removed a safe containing $20,000 in silver coins.

Anyone with information can contact the state police barracks at (717) 334-8111.

