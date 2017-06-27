Police seek tips in armed robbery at Denver store

(East Cocalico Township Police Department)

DENVER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lancaster County have released surveillance photos of a convenience store robbery in hopes the public can provide tips about the suspects.

The East Cocalico Township Police Department is investigating the robbery, which happened around 3:45 a.m. on Friday at the Turkey Hill Minit Market at 300 Main Street in Denver.

Two masked suspects entered the store and displayed handguns, according to police. Cigarettes and cash were taken.

The suspects were last seen running toward Railroad Street.

Anyone with information about the robbery should call the East Cocalico Township Police Department at 717-336-1725.

