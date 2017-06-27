Police: Man struck victim with bat during assault

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg man is out on bail after he was jailed Monday for an assault involving a baseball bat.

Harrisburg police responded around 2 p.m. to the 500 block of Seneca Street for the assault.

Garland Baylor, 50, is accused of striking a victim several times with a bat and threatening to kill a vehicle, according to police.

Baylor was later stopped by police in the 1800 block of North 6th Street and was arrested on charges of aggravated assault, making terroristic threats and possessing an instrument of crime.

The victim had bruises on her back but did not require medical attention, according to police.

