Police looking for tips, help in Manchester Township burglary spree

MANCHESTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say they’ve identified a suspect in a Manchester Township home burglary spree and now they’re looking for other possible victims.

Three burglaries were reported in the 2200 block of Friesian Road between Wednesday and Monday.

Northern York County Regional police did not identify their suspect, but they said they want to talk to anyone in the area who may also be a victim. They’re also looking for homeowners who have outdoor video surveillance.

The department’s tip line is 717-467-8355, or you can email tips@nycrpd.org.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.