Pennsylvania to set policy limiting release of police video

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf says he’ll sign a bill giving police departments discretion to refuse public requests for copies of audio or video recordings by officers.

Wolf said he’ll sign the bill, which cleared its last legislative vote in the Senate on Tuesday. The Senate’s vote was 49-1. The bill covers all audio and video recordings by officers, including from body cameras and dashboard cameras.

It exempts recordings from requests under Pennsylvania’s open-records law, although a court could still order the release of a police recording

Law enforcement organizations support the bill, which also clears legal hurdles for police departments to expand the use of body cameras. It’s opposed by the American Civil Liberties Union, which says it’ll be nearly impossible for the public to obtain video.