One arrested, another wanted after assault in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Lancaster police are still searching for one suspect in a Monday afternoon assault.

According to police, a lieutenant from the department saw one male assaulting another shortly after noon in the 600 block of Columbia Avenue. A third male watched while seated on a bicycle.

The lieutenant reported that the suspect already assaulting someone picked up the victim and slammed him to the concrete sidewalk. As the lieutenant approached the scene, two suspects left the scene on bicycles.

One suspect, 18-year-old Roman Lee Warren, of Lancaster, was later detained.

The second suspect was able to flee, according to police.

The victim reported to police the suspects tried to rob him of his cellphone and whatever he had in his pockets, but they were unsuccessful.

Warren was charged with robbery and was committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bail.

As the investigation continues, the Lancaster Bureau of Police asks anyone with information about the incident or the second suspect to call them at 717-735-3300 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at 800-322-1913. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by texting LANCS plus a message to 847411.

