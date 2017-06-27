More stray showers today as temperatures stay cooler than normal

A very comfortable stretch of late June weather continues today with temperatures well below normal (highs in the 70s) and low humidity. Expect a mix of sun and clouds today with a quick passing shower this morning and more popping up late in the day similar to yesterday. Most places should stay dry and the rain threat shouldn’t be enough to cancel outdoor activities today. Tonight will bring mainly clear skies and temperatures cooling off into the mid 50s making for a cool start to the day tomorrow. Wednesday looks to be the pick of the week as high pressure slides in right over top of Central PA with mostly sunny skies and completely dry conditions as highs approach 80 degrees.

Thursday the humidity starts to bounce back but it won’t be till Friday that we really start feeling it again. Highs will reach 90 both Friday and Saturday as the chances for storms increase each afternoon and evening. The best chance looks to be Saturday, but a few late day storms are possible Friday as well. Sunday is looking drier but more storms are possible next Monday and Tuesday as July 4th approaches. Stay tuned as the forecast becomes very critical heading into the holiday weekend and early next week for fireworks displays and cookouts. We’ll keep you up to date!