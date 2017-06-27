Mechanicsburg police investigate vehicle entry in high school parking lot

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – An investigation is underway after two vehicles were entered Sunday evening in Mechanicsburg, with one of them involving a broken window.

According to the Mechanicsburg Police Department, the incidents happened between 7:30-7:45 p.m. in the rear parking lot of the Mechanicsburg Area High School.

One vehicle had a window broken out and a purse was taken.

A purse was also taken from a second vehicle but that incident did not involve forced entry.

Police were told a dark sedan had parked next to the two vehicles just prior to the incident.

Anyone able to assist with the investigation should call the Mechanicsburg Police Department at 717-691-3300.

