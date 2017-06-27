Man has safety message after near-fatal motorcycle crash

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Almost 5,000 people died in motorcycle crashes in 2015 and that’s up eight percent from 2014, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Now that more motorcycles are on the road with the warm summer weather, what can you do to prevent another tragedy? A York County man has a message after almost losing his life last year.

“On September 6 of 2016, I was knocked unconscious,” Joseph Fort said.

Fort’s young life nearly came to a screeching halt at Roosevelt Avenue and Park Street in York. His motorcycle collided with a vehicle.

“There was definitely probably a pretty severe concussion and there was some hemorrhaging, bleeding in the center of my brain,” he said.

“We found out he had a stroke. At one point, more than one point, we thought we might lose him,” his mother Antonette Fort said.

Fort spent time in the intensive care unit fighting for his life and then started the road to recovery at WellSpan Surgery and Rehabilitation Hospital.

“Certainly having substantial injury like he did, it went from he had orthopedic issues and fractures, had a brain injury,” said David Weaver, a physical therapist with WellSpan Health.

Fort went from a wheelchair to walking on his own several miles a day. He has a message for motorcycle riders and other drivers on the road.

“You’ve got to find that self-control and you’ve got to be safe about it,” he said. “I also just want to encourage everyday drivers that even going through a green light, I would check before you go.”

“Unfortunately, many of them are catastrophic injuries that we’re dealing with,” Weaver said.

Fort’s goal for the future is to run a half marathon.

In the meantime, he plans to get stronger each day of physical therapy and encourage other people to ride their motorcycles safely.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.