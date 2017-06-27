Man charged with strangulation on the West Shore

WORMLEYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A man was arrested early Tuesday in Cumberland County on multiple charges, including strangulation.

The West Shore Regional Police Department was called to the first block of South Second Street in Wormleysburg around 1:40 a.m. for a domestic incident.

Garret Weller, 26, of Loysville, is accused of assaulting someone, causing minor injuries.

Weller also damaged property that belongs to the victim, according to police.

He was jailed on misdemeanor counts of simple assault, strangulation and criminal mischief.

