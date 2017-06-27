Man charged with strangulation on the West Shore

WHTM Staff Published:
(West Shore Regional Police Department)

WORMLEYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A man was arrested early Tuesday in Cumberland County on multiple charges, including strangulation.

The West Shore Regional Police Department was called to the first block of South Second Street in Wormleysburg around 1:40 a.m. for a domestic incident.

Garret Weller, 26, of Loysville, is accused of assaulting someone, causing minor injuries.

Weller also damaged property that belongs to the victim, according to police.

He was jailed on misdemeanor counts of simple assault, strangulation and criminal mischief.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s