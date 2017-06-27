Man, 52, dies after York County crash

GLEN ROCK, Pa. (WHTM) – The York County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was killed after a crash Tuesday afternoon.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 12:45 p.m. in the 3800 block of Jefferson Road in Codorus Township.

Allan Ronald Pinkerton Jr., 52, of York, was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy will be performed on Thursday to determine a cause of death.

Pennsylvania State Police in Loganville are investigating the crash.

