Lititz’s July 4 fireworks in jeopardy

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) – For the past six decades, Judy Bowlby has been to the July 4 fireworks every year at Lititz Springs Park.

This year, Bowlby will take her 9-year-old granddaughter Emma to a tradition that could come to an end.

“I have seen fireworks in many different places and these are still some of the best,” Bowlby said.

The nearly 200-year-old fireworks show, the second oldest in the country, is in question because of plans to redevelop the old Wilbur Chocolate factory.

Oak Tree Development Group, the company planning a hotel and apartments at the former property, has agreed to change its schedule so the fireworks can still happen this year and next.

After that, what will happen to the show is anyone’s guess.

“That buys us an extra year to figure out what we can do later,” said Tim Reedy, chairman of the July 4 celebration.

Reedy said rules restrict how much space fireworks need between occupied structures. He said no one else has agreed to let them use their space, so the show is in jeopardy.

“I would say right now it’s probably 50/50,” he said.

Reedy said the Warwick School District next to the park has said no to using their space.

