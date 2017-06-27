‘Is this normal?’ Relationship red flags for adults and kids

Is my relationship abusive, or is the person I’m with just flawed?

When we hear the phrase “domestic violence,” we tend to think of something physical. But in this episode of On Deadline, Amanda St. Hilaire and Dennis Owens learn about the unexpected ways abuse can creep into our lives and the lives of the people we love.

YWCA Carlisle Prevention Education Coordinator Dana Hippensteel and Domestic Violence Services of Cumberland and Perry Counties AMEND Batterers’ Intervention Program co-director Dorothy Andrews discuss why (and how) they’re talking to elementary school students about these tough issues, why it’s hard for victims of abuse to “just leave” the situation, and what we can do if we need help or need to get help for someone else.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1−800−799−7233 (SAFE). You can also call the Domestic Violence Services of Cumberland and Perry Counties hotline at 1-800-852-2102. The toll-free Sexual Assault/Rape Crisis hotline for Cumberland County is 1-888-727-2877. If you don’t live in Cumberland County or Perry County, they can connect you with a local service.

Below are links and references from this week’s episode: