Gov. Wolf to sign ‘stolen valor’ bill

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Gov. Tom Wolf today will sign legislation that makes it a crime to lie about military service and decorations to obtain money, a job, or other benefits.

House Bill 168 says a person who economically benefits from lying about military service or decorations can be charged with a third-degree misdemeanor. Those convicted would face up to a year in prison and a fine of up to $2,000.

The measure cleared the Senate by a 49-0 vote last week, two months after it was unanimously approved by the House.

