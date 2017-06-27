Employer Spotlight

Signature Staffing
2017 Marks twenty years that Signature Staffing has been placing professionals in all phases of the career spectrum. Signature Staffing seeks to develop long-standing relationships that address current needs and anticipate future needs. Our commitment to providing customized service along with quality personnel is our signature. Our focused and personalized approach has produced award winning services that drive organizations into the 21st century.
Cornerstone Virtues
Signature Staffing believes that lasting business relationships are forged with three cornerstone virtues: Honesty, Quality, and Service. Honesty is the cornerstone of how we do business. Through Honesty we feel that Quality Standards will be met, resulting in exceptional Customer Service.
Proven Success
According to the American Staffing Association, the fill rate for contract to hire staffing is less than 70%
For 20 years, Signature Staffing has exceeded the competition by maintaining a 90% fill rate for contract to hire staffing. Signature Staffing’s Team ranks in the top percentile of staffing firms for size and execution!
Our knowledge base extends into the following Industries:
• Healthcare
• Government
• Education and Non-Profit
• Consumer Products and Services
• Industrial
• Supply Chain Logistics
• Technology
• Manufacturing
• Accounting / Finance
• Administrative
• Computer Specialist / Programmers
• Customer Service
• Engineering
• Human Resources
• Information Technology
• Legal Services
• Management
• Marketing
• Medical Office
• Medical Professional
• Professional Services
• Sales
• Warehouse
Highlighted Listings for July!
MEDICAL ASSISTANT
HARRISBURG, PA – Temporary
JOB DESCRIPTION
Medical Assistant – Mechanicsburg and Harrisburg
Mon – Fri: 8:30am to 5:00pm
Pay: $13/hr
– Will assist the physician, resident and/or physician extender by performing duties in the areas of patient care, laboratory, check out and any other duties as assigned.
JOB REQUIREMENTS
– Must be a qualified Medical Assistant
JOB DETAILS
Job ID: 8733
Title: MEDICAL ASSISTANT
Location: HARRISBURG, PA
Employment Type: Temporary
Industry: MEDICAL PROFESSIONAL
Post Date: 06-26-2017
ORDER SELECTOR
HARRISBURG, PA – Temp/Hire
JOB DESCRIPTION
Order Selector – Harrisburg, PA
1st, 2nd, and 3rd shift positions available!
Pay: $13.25 – $14.00/hr
– Picking and packing products
– Order selecting
– May or may not be operating equipment
– Inspect product load for accuracy and safely move it around the warehouse or facility to ensure timely and complete delivery
– Manually or mechanically load and unload materials from pallets, skids and boxes and secure materials or products for transport to designated areas
JOB REQUIREMENTS
– Must have high school diploma or GED
– Must have a clean criminal background check in the past 7 years
– Must be available for overtime when needed
JOB DETAILS
Job ID: 8735
Title: ORDER SELECTOR
Location: HARRISBURG, PA
Employment Type: Temp/Hire
Industry: WAREHOUSE
Post Date: 06-26-2017
ACCOUNTANT
MECHANICSBURG, PA – Temporary
JOB DESCRIPTION
Accountant – Mechanicsburg, PA
Mon – Fri: 8:00am to 5:00pm
Salary is depending on experience
– Will have frequent client responsibility and contact
– Prepare financial statement analysis, tax planning and business consulting
– Must have the ability to manage bookkeepers, review journal entries and prepare individual and corporate tax returns.
– They offer training, supervision and opportunity for advancement
IND
JOB REQUIREMENTS
– Must have recent Account, World Agent, or Tax Preparer experience
– Good communication skills and be detail oriented
– Associates degree required but Bachelor’s degree preferred
JOB DETAILS
Job ID: 8533
Title: ACCOUNTANT
Location: MECHANICSBURG, PA
Employment Type: Temporary
Industry: ACCOUNTING PROFESSIONAL
Post Date: 06-26-2017
PICKING/PACKING ASSOCIATE
ELIZABETHTOWN, PA – Temp/Hire
JOB DESCRIPTION
Picking and Packing Associate – Elizabethtown, PA
Various shifts available!
Pay: $12/hr
– Picking and packing veterinary supply orders
– Will also handle Shipping duties
– Will not be operating any equipment
– Lifting 35lbs – heaviest is 50lbs which isn’t often.
– General warehouse clean-up, breaking down cardboard boxes, etc.
IND
JOB REQUIREMENTS
– Must have picking and packing experience
– Must be comfortable working overtime – 10-12+ hour days
JOB DETAILS
Job ID: 8691
Title: PICKING/PACKING ASSOCIATE
Location: ELIZABETHTOWN, PA
Employment Type: Temp/Hire
Industry: WAREHOUSE
Post Date: 06-26-2017
CONTACT
14 Market Street
Lemoyne, PA 17043
United States
Phone: 717-731-8777
Fax: 717-731-8711
Email: jobs@signaturestaffing.net
Website: https://www.signaturestaffing.net
Recruiters: To participate in abc27’s Employer Spotlight, contact Melissa Long today at (717) 214-3945 ex. 13 or mlong@abc27.com