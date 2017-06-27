Employer Spotlight

Signature Staffing

2017 Marks twenty years that Signature Staffing has been placing professionals in all phases of the career spectrum. Signature Staffing seeks to develop long-standing relationships that address current needs and anticipate future needs. Our commitment to providing customized service along with quality personnel is our signature. Our focused and personalized approach has produced award winning services that drive organizations into the 21st century.

Cornerstone Virtues

Signature Staffing believes that lasting business relationships are forged with three cornerstone virtues: Honesty, Quality, and Service. Honesty is the cornerstone of how we do business. Through Honesty we feel that Quality Standards will be met, resulting in exceptional Customer Service.

Proven Success

According to the American Staffing Association, the fill rate for contract to hire staffing is less than 70%

For 20 years, Signature Staffing has exceeded the competition by maintaining a 90% fill rate for contract to hire staffing. Signature Staffing’s Team ranks in the top percentile of staffing firms for size and execution!

Our knowledge base extends into the following Industries:



• Healthcare

• Government

• Education and Non-Profit

• Consumer Products and Services

• Industrial

• Supply Chain Logistics

• Technology

• Manufacturing

• Accounting / Finance

• Administrative

• Computer Specialist / Programmers

• Customer Service

• Engineering

• Human Resources

• Information Technology

• Legal Services

• Management

• Marketing

• Medical Office

• Medical Professional

• Professional Services

• Sales

• Warehouse

Highlighted Listings for July!

MEDICAL ASSISTANT HARRISBURG, PA – Temporary

JOB DESCRIPTION Medical Assistant – Mechanicsburg and Harrisburg

Mon – Fri: 8:30am to 5:00pm

Pay: $13/hr – Will assist the physician, resident and/or physician extender by performing duties in the areas of patient care, laboratory, check out and any other duties as assigned. JOB REQUIREMENTS – Must be a qualified Medical Assistant JOB DETAILS Job ID: 8733

Title: MEDICAL ASSISTANT

Location: HARRISBURG, PA

Employment Type: Temporary

Industry: MEDICAL PROFESSIONAL

Post Date: 06-26-2017

ORDER SELECTOR HARRISBURG, PA – Temp/Hire

JOB DESCRIPTION Order Selector – Harrisburg, PA

1st, 2nd, and 3rd shift positions available!

Pay: $13.25 – $14.00/hr – Picking and packing products

– Order selecting

– May or may not be operating equipment

– Inspect product load for accuracy and safely move it around the warehouse or facility to ensure timely and complete delivery

– Manually or mechanically load and unload materials from pallets, skids and boxes and secure materials or products for transport to designated areas JOB REQUIREMENTS – Must have high school diploma or GED

– Must have a clean criminal background check in the past 7 years

– Must be available for overtime when needed JOB DETAILS Job ID: 8735

Title: ORDER SELECTOR

Location: HARRISBURG, PA

Employment Type: Temp/Hire

Industry: WAREHOUSE

Post Date: 06-26-2017

ACCOUNTANT MECHANICSBURG, PA – Temporary

JOB DESCRIPTION Accountant – Mechanicsburg, PA

Mon – Fri: 8:00am to 5:00pm

Salary is depending on experience – Will have frequent client responsibility and contact

– Prepare financial statement analysis, tax planning and business consulting

– Must have the ability to manage bookkeepers, review journal entries and prepare individual and corporate tax returns.

– They offer training, supervision and opportunity for advancement IND JOB REQUIREMENTS – Must have recent Account, World Agent, or Tax Preparer experience

– Good communication skills and be detail oriented

– Associates degree required but Bachelor’s degree preferred JOB DETAILS Job ID: 8533

Title: ACCOUNTANT

Location: MECHANICSBURG, PA

Employment Type: Temporary

Industry: ACCOUNTING PROFESSIONAL

Post Date: 06-26-2017

JOB DESCRIPTION Picking and Packing Associate – Elizabethtown, PA

Various shifts available!

Pay: $12/hr – Picking and packing veterinary supply orders

– Will also handle Shipping duties

– Will not be operating any equipment

– Lifting 35lbs – heaviest is 50lbs which isn’t often.

– General warehouse clean-up, breaking down cardboard boxes, etc. IND JOB REQUIREMENTS – Must have picking and packing experience

– Must be comfortable working overtime – 10-12+ hour days JOB DETAILS Job ID: 8691

Title: PICKING/PACKING ASSOCIATE

Location: ELIZABETHTOWN, PA

Employment Type: Temp/Hire

Industry: WAREHOUSE

Post Date: 06-26-2017

CONTACT

14 Market Street

Lemoyne, PA 17043

United States



Phone: 717-731-8777

Fax: 717-731-8711

Email: jobs@signaturestaffing.net

Website: https://www.signaturestaffing.net

Recruiters: To participate in abc27’s Employer Spotlight, contact Melissa Long today at (717) 214-3945 ex. 13 or mlong@abc27.com