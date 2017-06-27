Distraction burglars stole from elderly woman

DILLSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for the thieves who lured an elderly York County woman out of her home while they stole from her.

Northern York County Regional police said one of the thieves distracted the 86-year-old woman last Wednesday by claiming he was with a tree service. He said PennDOT was going to remove trees near the edge of her Franklin Township property, and he asked her to come outside with him to discuss which tree would be removed.

The woman spoke to the man outside for nearly 20 minutes, and he received several phone calls during that time, police said.

When he returned to his vehicle, the woman returned to her home on Capitol Hill Road and discovered her floor safe and jewelry were gone from her bedroom. Police said at least two people would have had to carry the large safe.

The woman described the male man as white with a stocky build, 40-50 years old, and brown hair. He was wearing a yellow baseball cap, a white T-shirt, and a Sherwin Williams work shirt.

The vehicle was a dark-colored four-door.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Northern York County Regional police at 717-292-3647, the department’s tip line at 717-467-8355, email or tips@nycrpd.org.

