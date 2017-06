LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – A child was taken to a hospital in Lebanon County after being struck by a vehicle.

The incident was first reported just before 8:30 p.m., according to a Lebanon County 911 dispatcher.

It happened in the first block of Alden Lane in West Cornwall Township.

No other details, including the extent of the child’s injuries, were immediately released.

