Carlisle cafe closes amidst changing restaurant landscape

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A staple in Carlisle, The Back Door Cafe, is under new ownership as of Monday.

The restaurant began as Back Door Pizza in 1978 and adopted its current name in 1986. Bill Seras, the cafe’s owner of 31 years, says he created The Back Door to be a “hometown, local establishment, where friends, families, and business associates would meet and always feel welcomed.”

He says the new owners have a new vision that reflects their background and family history.

Seras notes that there has been a renaissance in downtown Carlisle over the past 30 years where businesses and ownerships have all changed and progressed. He asks residents and visitors to remember those who paved the way before us.

“Let us not forget the hard work, struggles and sacrifices that they endured, for it is that generation, our ancestry that made it all possible for us to succeed,” Seras wrote on restaurant’s website.

ABC27 News is exploring how downtown Carlisle’s restaurant scene has changed and what that means for those who paved its path.