Woman killed by stray bullet in York County

RED LION, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say two men shooting a pistol on private property used “reckless disregard” for what was beyond their target when their stray bullet killed a woman in York County.

Nancy Folcomer, 55, of Red Lion, was a passenger in her husband’s car when the 9mm bullet struck her in the shoulder Saturday afternoon in North Hopewell Township. She died less than an hour later.

State police have opened an involuntary manslaughter investigation. The York County District Attorney’s Office will decide whether to charge a 42-year-old man and a 21-year-old man, both of Red Lion, who were shooting the pistol. Until then, their names will not be released.

Police said the incident should serve as a reminder about the importance of gun safety.

“Make sure to treat every weapon as if it was loaded,” state police spokesman Tpr. Brent Miller said. “Make sure to always have the muzzle pointed in a safe direction. Know your target and what is beyond your target when you’re shooting.”

Residents on Myers School Road said they were shocked and saddened by the news, but they added the sound of gunfire is not unusual.

“Sometimes it almost sounds like a war,” Rick Orem said. “We thought someone’s a gun enthusiast, but we thought with the all the acreage, hopefully, they’re using common sense. We took it for granted.”

