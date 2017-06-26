Vandals clog toilets, cause hundreds in damage to park restroom

MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say vandals have damaged and closed a restroom at Sweetbriar Creek Park by deliberately clogging the toilets.

The vandalism at the Penn Township park has occurred every weekend this month, and the overflow and cleanup have resulted in several hundred dollars in damages and repair, Northern Lancaster County Regional police said.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help to find those responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 717-733-0965.

