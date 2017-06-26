Susquehanna Township police charge man accused of stealing cash from register

(Susquehanna Township Police Department)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A man was arrested Monday and charged with theft after an employee at a Dauphin County business accused him of taking money from a cash register.

Susquehanna Township police were called around 1 a.m. to the business in the 400 block of Corporate Circle.

An employee reported that the suspect, later identified as Mecca Isaiah Bonds, fled after taking money from the register.

Bonds, 21, of Loganville, Georgia, is in Dauphin County Prison on a misdemeanor count of theft by unlawful taking.

