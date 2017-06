Sweet Life is a local duo/ married best friends that write and perform songs about real life and love. Smooth, sparkling harmonies, bright bits of soft rock, country, and jazz make up music to mover you closer to the important people in your world.

Today, they performed “I Don’t Have To.”

You can see them play in the video above or hear our interview with the duo below! For additional music, check out their website at SweetLifeMusic.com.