Rallies continue against proposed health care plan

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Sunday night dozens gathered outside the federal courthouse in Harrisburg to voice their concerns about the GOP plan to change the nation’s health care system.

Reverend Brent Salsgiver helped organize a prayer vigil and protest that lasted 17 hours.

“This is not a Republican or Democrat thing,” Salsgiver said. “This is about putting together a plan that will cover those who need it most.”

Salsgiver and others stopped by Sen. Pat Toomey’s office at the federal building. He said a Toomey staffer was very kind and said his office would pass along letters to the senator expressing concerns about the plan.

Monday afternoon, Democratic lawmakers held a rally at the Capitol Rotunda.

Sen. Vincent Hughes from Philadelphia said Democrats must not let up.

“We can’t allow Trumpcare to be the standard of our healthcare system,” Hughes said. “It does not represent those who need it most.”

Democrats say the Republican plan will have a devastating impact on the state’s health care.

Matthew Brouillette with Commonwealth Partners Chamber of Entrepreneurs says that historically partisan legislation does not have a history of longevity.

“We need a bi-partisan effort when it comes to healthcare,” Brouillette said. “That is where we need to head, and we need to bring all the good ideas from Democrats and Republicans who recognize there is a real problem with Obamacare.”

