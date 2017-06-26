Powerball ticket sold in Middletown worth $200K

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A Powerball ticket worth $200,000 was sold at a Middletown convenience store.

The ticket for Saturday’s drawing was sold at the Sheetz store at 1401 West Harrisburg Pike.

It correctly matched four of the five white balls drawn – 10, 22, 32, 36, and 58 – and it matched the red Powerball 10, the Pennsylvania Lottery said Monday.

A Powerball ticket sold in Philadelphia is worth $1 million.

That ticket for Saturday’s drawing correctly matched all five white balls but not the red Powerball. It was sold at 5th Variety Store, at 6013 North Fifth Street.

Prizes must be claimed and tickets validated before winners can be identified.

