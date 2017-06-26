Police: Man pointed gun at Lancaster store customers

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A South Carolina man was arrested after police say he pointed a gun at customers in a city convenience store.

Everette Means, 40, of Buffalo, S.C., is charged with simple assault, firearms offenses, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness, and drug crimes for the incident Saturday night at the Quick Way Mini Mart, at 502 East King Street.

Responding officers surrounded the store around 11:10 p.m. and helped get the customers to safety.

Police said Means had a Taurus .357 revolver that had been reported as stolen to East Lampeter Township police and a plastic straw with suspected cocaine residue.

He was placed in Lancaster County Prison on $250,000 bail.

