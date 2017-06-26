Police: Fatal pedestrian crash on I-81 a suicide

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A pedestrian crash that closed part of Interstate 81 for several hours Sunday night was a suicide, state police said.

The unidentified pedestrian was struck about a mile south of the Route 114 and Mechanicsburg exit in Silver Spring Township shortly before 10 p.m.

The crash closed the northbound lanes between Route 114 and Route 11.

Police are releasing no additional details because the death is a suicide.

