Pa. Game Commission may OK more electronic devices for hunting

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania hunters may get the okay to carry more electronic devices.

The Board of Game Commissioners on Monday gave preliminary approval to a measure that would allow hunters to use electronic decoys for hunting waterfowl, electronically heated scent or lure dispensers, and electronic devices that distribute ozone gas for scent-control.

The board indicated it will consider electronic dove decoys when the measure comes up for a final vote in September.

Electronic devices generally are prohibited for hunting in Pennsylvania, but the Game Commission has made a few exceptions over the years.

