Middletown police seek ID of person of interest in business burglaries

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Dauphin County are requesting tips as they investigate business burglaries.

The Middletown Police Department has released a photo of a person of interest.

According to the department, the release of the photo coincides with an investigation into burglaries at businesses late Sunday night.

Anyone able to identify the person in the photo is asked to call the Middletown Police Department at 717-902-0627.

