Man faces charges for road rage incident on Route 581

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A 48-year-old man faces charges after police say he rammed another vehicle during a road rage incident on Route 581 in Hampden Township.

Richard Leheny will be charged with simple assault, reckless endangerment, harassment, disorderly conduct, and several traffic offenses for the incident Friday evening, state police in Harrisburg said.

Leheny was seen giving the other driver the “middle finger,” and when the woman entered the Creek View Road exit, he “aggressively merged” from the left lane and twice rammed the driver’s side of her Honda sedan, police said in a news release.

The woman pulled over on the shoulder, locked her doors, and called 911.

Two drivers who stopped to help the woman said Leheny charged the passenger side of her car and pulled on the door handle several times while tapping on the window.

