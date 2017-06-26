Man dies after motorcycle crash near Lewisberry

Published:

LEWISBERRY, Pa. (WHTM) – A 48-year-old York County man died after crashing his motorcycle Sunday evening in Newberry Township.

John E. Fritz, of Fairview Township, was driving in the area of Route 177 and Old Rossville Road around 7 p.m. when the van came to a sudden stop.

Fritz struck the back of the van. He was thrown from the motorcycle into the oncoming travel lane and landed on another car, York County Coroner Pam Gay said.

He died at the scene.

Newberry Township police are investigating the crash.

