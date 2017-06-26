Man accused of punching ex-girlfriend while she drove

(Susquehanna Township Police Department)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County man was charged after his ex-girlfriend told police he punched her while she was driving.

The Susquehanna Township Police Department was called around 2:30 p.m. Sunday to the area of Paxton Church Road and Brandywine Drive for a reported domestic incident.

The victim told officers she was driving her car while her ex-boyfriend, Andre Bush, punched her, grabbed and twisted her arm, and damaged the vehicle’s dashboard.

Bush, 33, of Middletown, was arrested and taken to Dauphin County Prison.

He was charged with misdemeanor counts of simple assault, criminal mischief and recklessly endangering another person.

According to online court documents, Bush posted bail and is awaiting his preliminary hearing on July 6.

