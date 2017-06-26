Man, 24, injured in Harrisburg shooting

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A 24-year-old man was transported to a hospital after a shooting incident in the city early Sunday.

Officers heard gunshots in the area of North Second and South streets around 2:50 a.m. and found the man lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to his buttocks, police said.

He was taken to Penn State Hershey Medical Center and was listed in stable condition.

The man’s girlfriend reported they were walking on South Street when a white Cadillac stopped and several shots were fired at them.

Police said it is unknown if the shooting is related to a fight that occurred near the shooting scene earlier in the evening.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 717-255-3154 or 717-255-3170.

