Lower Paxton Township police charge man with rape

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Dauphin County have announced the arrest of an 18-year-old earlier this month on charges that he raped a 16-year-old girl.

Anthony Caraballo, 18, was arrested June 13 in the 3300 block of Union Deposit Road.

According to the Lower Paxton Township Police Department, Caraballo is accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old victim in the 800 block of Sir Thomas Court during the overnight hours of June 7.

Caraballo is charged with felony counts of rape, sexual assault, and unlawful contact with a minor. He is also charged with a misdemeanor count of corruption of minors.

According to online court documents, Caraballo was released from Dauphin County Prison last week after posting bail.

A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for July 11.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.