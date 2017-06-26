Electrical malfunction blamed for fire that destroyed 2 vehicles

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – An electrical malfunction ignited a fire that destroyed a Jeep Wrangler and another car parked next to it at a Lancaster Township apartment building.

Township fire officials said the Jeep’s owner heard his car alarm around 2 a.m. Monday. When he went to investigate, he saw his 2010 Jeep Wrangler JK Unlimited in a ball of fire.

The Jeep and a 2001 Buick Century were a total loss.

Fire officials said the stubborn fire was fed by leaking gasoline and burning magnesium components in the Jeep’s engine and dashboard.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.