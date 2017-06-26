East Pennsboro Township police seek help after vehicles egged

ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) – Police on the West Shore are asking for the public to get involved as they try to crack a criminal mischief case.

The East Pennsboro Township Police Department requests residents with surveillance cameras to come forward following a pair of overnight vandalism sprees.

According to police, vehicles were egged Wednesday morning between 3-4 a.m. in the Floribunda Heights neighborhood off Country Club Road.

In a second spree, vehicles were targeted on Acri Road, Maplewood Lane, Sycamore Court and Lancaster Avenue. Police believe the latest round of eggs tossed occurred between midnight and 1 a.m. Monday morning.

Multiple vehicles have been reportedly involved, including a black hatchback, a bright red sedan or hatchback, and a silver or blue SUV or crossover style vehicle.

Anyone who may be able to help police identify suspects or vehicles involved should call the East Pennsboro Township Police Department at 717-732-3633.

