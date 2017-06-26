Crews called to hazardous materials incident near Myerstown

Published:

MYERSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Crews have responded to a hazardous materials incident in Jackson Township.

A Lebanon County dispatcher said the county’s hazmat team and several other agencies were called to Waste Recovery Solutions on King Street.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.

Check back for updates.

