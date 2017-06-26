Crash damages 13 cars in Hershey hotel parking lot

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Thirteen vehicles in a hotel parking lot were damaged early Monday when a driver swerved to avoid a collision on Route 422 and struck a light pole, police said.

The crash occurred around 5:53 a.m. just west of the intersection with Sipe Avenue.

Derry Township police said the westbound driver of a silver sedan lost control and went off the roadway while attempting to avoid another vehicle in the same travel lane. The collision projected the light pole and its base in the parking lot of the Milton Hotel Hershey.

The unoccupied vehicles in the parking lot were damaged by the silver sedan or the light pole.

The driver was taken to Penn State Hershey Medical Center for treatment of injuries. A medical condition was not available.

Police are investigating the crash and ask anyone who witnessed it to call the department at (717) 534-2202.

