Cooler to start the week with a couple passing showers possible

After a fairly pleasant weekend across Central PA, this week will start off much the same. Expect partly cloudy skies today with a passing shower or two popping up between 5-10pm. Cooler air aloft will help create these showers, mainly across northern Pennsylvania…but a couple can’t be ruled out for our region too. Tuesday will offer more of the same with clouds and sun and a passing shower during the afternoon and early evening. The bigger story will be the cooler air and temperatures topping off in only the 70s for highs over the next two days. In late June, that is about 10 degrees cooler than average!

Wednesday should be a completely dry forecast and a return to temperatures near 80 degrees. A stray thunderstorm is possible Thursday evening, but most of the day should be dry as temperatures start to warm up. The humidity doesn’t really return until Friday & Saturday when better chances for thunderstorms return to the forecast. Afternoon temperatures those days will likely reach near 90 degrees. More scattered storms look to be possible again on Sunday. All in all, it’s a very quiet and standard fair summer forecast for Central PA. No big surprises! Enjoy!