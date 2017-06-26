Charges filed in alleged fast-food porn

By Published:
McDonald's

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Workers at a local McDonalds restaurant say porn is not on their menu.

A New York state man faces disorderly conduct charges for repeatedly watching porn on his laptop computer while inside the McDonalds on Linglestown Road in West Hanover Township.

State police say Todd McMillan, 61, of Bay Shore, was using the restaurant’s WiFi to watch pornography last Thursday. He had been told to stop viewing the videos on prior occasions.

