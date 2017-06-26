Chambersburg police seek answers about damage to daycare

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Franklin County are asking for the public’s help as they investigate damage to a daycare.

According to the Chambersburg Police Department, the front door window at Maylean’s Child Care Center in the 800 block of Wayne Avenue was broken.

A release from police states the door was damaged around 5:30 p.m. on June 15. It is believed a rock may have been used in the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Chambersburg Police Department at 717-264-4131.

