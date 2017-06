MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A boil water advisory has been lifted for Center Square Water System customers in Upper Allen Township served by Suez Water Pennsylvania.

Suez spokesman Bob Manbeck on Monday said test results indicated total coliform and E. coli bacteria were not found in the water distributed to those customers.

The boil water advisory was issued Friday.

