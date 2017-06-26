7 motorcycles stolen in smash-and-go burglary

HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) – Seven motorcycles and scooters were stolen from an Adams County dealership after burglars smashed their way through the front doors early Sunday, police said.

The burglary occurred at Pancho’s Suzuki of Hanover, at 1754 Carlisle Pike, around 4:36 a.m.

Eastern Adams Regional police believe the thieves drove a step van into the front doors. They took three yellow dirt bikes, a white and black dirt bike, a white and red dirt bike, one white scooter, and one black scooter.

The new motorcycles and scooters were valued at $60,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call Corporal David Ogle at 717-624-1614 ext. (205) or email dogle@eadamsregionalpd.net.

