3 struck by gunfire in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Three people were injured in a shooting incident early Monday in Hall Manor.

City police said multiple shots were fired around 2:40 a.m. and responding officers found an 18-year-old man in the kitchen of one of the apartments.

The man had been shot in the left side of his body. He was taken to Penn State Hershey Medical Center for treatment and is expected to recover fully.

Two other victims were taken to Harrisburg Hospital in a private vehicle. A 26-year-old man was shot in the arm and a 22-year-old man was shot in the ankle.

Police said neither man was truthful about what happened.

Anyone that has information is asked to call police at 717-255-3162 or 717-255-3170.

