Red Lion woman killed, shot by stray bullet while in car

RED LION, Pa. (WHTM) State Police said a Red Lion woman was hit by a stray bullet while riding in a car.

Nancy Folcomer, 55, was a passenger in a car driven by her husband near the 2500 block of Myers School Road in North Hopewell Township around 5:45 P.M. Saturday.

Investigators said two men, ages 21 and 42, were shooting a pistol on private property. One of the 9mm rounds struck Folcomer in the shoulder. Her husband called 911. She died a short time later.

The names of the suspects have not been released.

State Police are treating this as an involuntary manslaughter case.